Everything Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews met with the media following the road win in Starkville.
The pair once again connected at various times throughout the night. There is one play that the connection didn't hold that may have blew the game open early on, but the quarterback wide receiver combo just continued to battle.
Second Half Difference for Mike Matthews
"I really just talked to myself at halftime. You know, I got to give all glory to God just talking to him. So, of course, I had to make some changes and get me right, but you know, it ended up working out perfectly," Matthews said.
Overall Game Reflection for Joey Aguilar
"I'll probably process everything a little later tonight or tomorrow. You know, I'm still cooling off from the game, but exciting game. Uh, you know, super fun. You know, thank God for putting me in this position and allowing me my team to go out there and, you know, keep everybody safe and have a fun game. But, uh, man, I'm not even sure, I'm still trying to process the game, you know. I mean, uh great team win. You know, we was in this position not too long ago, uh and came out, you know, focused on details throughout the week and got put in that position again. Shout out the team for fighting. Shout out defense for getting us out certain situations, but overall, I think offensively, we got to execute a little bit better on my part, for sure, but great win," Aguilar said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews had to say.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit