Volunteer Country

Everything Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State

Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthew spoke to the media after the overtime win over Mississippi State.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws a pass during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws a pass during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews met with the media following the road win in Starkville.

The pair once again connected at various times throughout the night. There is one play that the connection didn't hold that may have blew the game open early on, but the quarterback wide receiver combo just continued to battle.

Second Half Difference for Mike Matthews

"I really just talked to myself at halftime. You know, I got to give all glory to God just talking to him. So, of course, I had to make some changes and get me right, but you know, it ended up working out perfectly," Matthews said.

Overall Game Reflection for Joey Aguilar

"I'll probably process everything a little later tonight or tomorrow. You know, I'm still cooling off from the game, but exciting game. Uh, you know, super fun. You know, thank God for putting me in this position and allowing me my team to go out there and, you know, keep everybody safe and have a fun game. But, uh, man, I'm not even sure, I'm still trying to process the game, you know. I mean, uh great team win. You know, we was in this position not too long ago, uh and came out, you know, focused on details throughout the week and got put in that position again. Shout out the team for fighting. Shout out defense for getting us out certain situations, but overall, I think offensively, we got to execute a little bit better on my part, for sure, but great win," Aguilar said.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews had to say.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Football