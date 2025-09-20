Everything Josh Heupel Said Following the Win Over UAB
The Tennessee Volunteers stormed past UAB 56-24 at home.
Josh Heupel met with reporters following the big win to take questions.
Josh Heupel's Opening Statements
"Good win. (I) liked a lot of what we did in the first half. Some things that we need to clean up on all three phases of the game from the first half, too. Second half started fast and you know, our young guys go in the ball game. Some good, but a lot of things that uh you know game action is proof positive of, you know, things that they got to clean up to and attention to detail, but uh all in all, good win. Um, you know, so open it up," Heupel said.
Have Injuries Impacted the Defense?
"Sure. Right. Yeah, you're missing some corners, you're missing some interior guys. Yeah. Does anybody care, though? Like, at the end of the day, you either win or you lose, right? Like there's no asterisk next to it. They don't say, 'yeah, but. You got to go win.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from head coach Josh Heupel.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit