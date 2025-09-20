Volunteer Country

Everything Josh Heupel Said Following the Win Over UAB

Josh Heupel met with the media following a 56 to 24 win over UAB.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. Tennessee defeated UAB.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. Tennessee defeated UAB.
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers stormed past UAB 56-24 at home.

Josh Heupel met with reporters following the big win to take questions.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statements

"Good win. (I) liked a lot of what we did in the first half. Some things that we need to clean up on all three phases of the game from the first half, too. Second half started fast and you know, our young guys go in the ball game. Some good, but a lot of things that uh you know game action is proof positive of, you know, things that they got to clean up to and attention to detail, but uh all in all, good win. Um, you know, so open it up," Heupel said.

Have Injuries Impacted the Defense?

"Sure. Right. Yeah, you're missing some corners, you're missing some interior guys. Yeah. Does anybody care, though? Like, at the end of the day, you either win or you lose, right? Like there's no asterisk next to it. They don't say, 'yeah, but. You got to go win.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from head coach Josh Heupel.

Published
Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

