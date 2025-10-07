Volunteer Country

Everything Levorn Harbin Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Arkansas

Here is what Coach Chop had to say on Tuesday ahead of Tennessee vs Arkansas

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Defensive Analyst Levorn Harbin, left, and Defensive Line coach Rodney Garner chat during the first day of Tennessee football practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Kns Tennessee Football Practice
Tennessee Defensive Analyst Levorn Harbin, left, and Defensive Line coach Rodney Garner chat during the first day of Tennessee football practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Kns Tennessee Football Practice / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. On Tuesday, Coach Levorn "Chop" Harbin spoke to the media ahead of the contest.

Here is what he had to say.

Coach Chop on Playing Against the Run

“Well, as a group, we just got to get together and just shore up our fits a little bit better. Guys got to get out on the block. That’s on all levels, get off blocks, do a better job of tackling, bodying the guy up, and getting him on the ground. We just got to do a better job front to back in the run. It starts front, but ends in the back. But we all just got to do a better job overall. And coaches got to do a better job coaching those guys up.”

Coach Chop on Seeing the Work Pay Off With Joshua Josephs Improvement as a Pass Rusher

“Well the goal is to get better from week to week. He’s gotten better each week. At the pace I would like? No. At the pace we need as a program? No. But he’s getting better every week, that’s the goal. Now we want to see how we can get better from week five, from game five to game six. So that’s the goal, I want you to see progress every week. You have to progress every week to get better, to reach your goal at the end of the year. And he has done that.”

Coach Chop on Seeing Caleb Herring Turn a Corner

“Well it started back in the offseason. You saw a little bit more twitch, more attention to detail. And he wants it. I mean he wants to play well. In that room, they’re all rooting for each other, so that makes it easy in the room. Caleb gets a sack, it’s just like Jordan (Ross) and Josh (Josephs) got a sack. They are all excited for each other and they push each other on techniques where sometimes I don’t have to intervene. When they screw up, they intervene before me. And they all take coaching from each other, and from me of course. But it’s a great room, and he’s gotten better every week. And he’s working on the little thing, footwork, get-off, playing with his hands, and finishing. That’s the key, finishing. He’s been doing a great job of finishing on/versus the pass pro.”

