Former Vol James Pearce Making Noise at Training Camp with Atlanta Falcons
Former Tennessee Volunteer James Pearce has been making some noise at training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Atlanta Falcons made it known during the first round of this year's draft that they wanted to improve the team's pass rush. They showcased that by trading back into the first round to draft former Tennessee EDGE James Pearce after drafting Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker earlier in the round.
Training camp started up for the organization last week and Pearce is already making some noise with his new team.
Part of the reason Pearce has been talked about so much is because he was part of two different skirmishes during practice. However, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said the two altercations have provided some good learning experiences for the rookie.
"We're trying to develop a culture, a style of play for sure, and part of that is the violence with which we play and aggression, the urgency and all that," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "Today, at times, it went a little too far and we've got to learn how to manage that.
Ulbrich also wanted it to be known there is no lost love between Pearce and his teammates.
"He's prideful as it gets," Ulbrich said. "He loves this game. He's got deep love for his teammates ... and he wants to come out here and create a strong impression on everybody -- and himself included -- that he can do this. And you do this at a high level, and I think when you're in that place of just every ounce of your body's trying to prove who you are, sometimes it gets to that place where it can get a little wacky sometimes."
Pearce's fire might be what the Falcons need in order to improve their efforts on the defensive side of the ball. It's just a matter of him finding the fine line in between pushing hard every single play and taking things a little too far. Regardless, Pearce's career with the Falcons is off to a hot start.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee