Fran Brown Calls Tennessee's Josh Heupel a Top Five Head Coach in College Football

Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown has given a prestigious label to Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel.

Christian Kirby

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Syracuse Head Coach Fran Brown answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
ACC Media Days are underway this week as the conference's 18 members converge on Charlotte, North Carolina to discuss the upcoming 2025 college football season and answer questions about their team, future opponents, and much more.

Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown was in attendance for this week's event and covered a litany of topics during his address to the media. One topic the Orange coach discussed in particular was the team's week one opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Brown expressed excitement to be facing such a prestigious program in week one and provided Vols head coach Josh Heupel with a rather generous comment, stating Heupel was one of the top five coaches in the sport currently.

“I think Coach Heupel is probably in the top-5 best coaches in college football right now. His offense has done an amazing job,” said Brown. "He got the defense rolling."

Brown also noted that his prior experience with the Georgia Bulldogs would not factor into the Orange's upcoming matchup with Tennessee. The Syracuse head coach served as an assistant for the Bulldogs from 2022-2023 and was a integral member of Georgia's defensive success during that time.

Syracuse and Tennessee will meet in week one of the college football season on Saturday, August 30th, in Atlanta, Georgia. The kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for noon, and coverage will be broadcast on ABC.

