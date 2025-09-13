Volunteer Country

GameDay Spread: Are the Tennessee Volunteers Favored to Defeat Georgia?

Are the Tennessee Volunteers favored entering the game against the Georgia Bulldogs

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) smiles as he walks off the field toward his family after Tennessee's home opener against ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) smiles as he walks off the field toward his family after Tennessee's home opener against ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play the Georgia Bulldogs in their very first game of the conference slate. This is a game that the Tennessee Vols have yet to win since 2016, as the Vols have never really entered the game as the true favorites other than once. They are set to play on Saturday in what feels like a much closer contest, but will the Tennessee Volunteers be entering this Neyland game as the favorite?

The answer is no, they will be the underdogs. This is something that you will only see a couple times a season, as the majority of the games that the Vols play they are the favorites in. The spread is set at -3.5 in favor of the Georgia Bulldogs accoring to ESPN. This could be a game that the Vols walk away with the win, but whenever they play Georgia, you can expect a good football game from the guys in the red.

The Vols will have the chance to improve their playoff odds in this one. They have many tough games ahead of them, but this is by far one of the more intriguing games of the slate. If they win this they will be in a good position.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football