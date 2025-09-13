GameDay Spread: Are the Tennessee Volunteers Favored to Defeat Georgia?
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play the Georgia Bulldogs in their very first game of the conference slate. This is a game that the Tennessee Vols have yet to win since 2016, as the Vols have never really entered the game as the true favorites other than once. They are set to play on Saturday in what feels like a much closer contest, but will the Tennessee Volunteers be entering this Neyland game as the favorite?
The answer is no, they will be the underdogs. This is something that you will only see a couple times a season, as the majority of the games that the Vols play they are the favorites in. The spread is set at -3.5 in favor of the Georgia Bulldogs accoring to ESPN. This could be a game that the Vols walk away with the win, but whenever they play Georgia, you can expect a good football game from the guys in the red.
The Vols will have the chance to improve their playoff odds in this one. They have many tough games ahead of them, but this is by far one of the more intriguing games of the slate. If they win this they will be in a good position.
