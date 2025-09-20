Get Up! It's Gameday: Tennessee Volunteers Football vs UAB Blazers

Volunteer Country

Rise and shine, Volunteer fans, the Tennessee Volunteers are set to play the UAB Blazers this afternoon.

Christian Kirby

Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) makes a pass during the second half against Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) makes a pass during the second half against Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images / Alan Poizner-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are scheduled to face the UAB Blazers this afternoon as the team looks to get back in the win column after a heartbreaking loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime. This will be the sixth all-time meeting between these two programs in a series Tennessee leads 5-0.

The last meeting between these two schools took place in 2019 in Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers defeated the Blazers by a score of 30-7 that afternoon. Tennessee will be looking to have a similar result this Saturday as they hope to improve to 3-1.

Kickoff for today's matchup is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Coverage for this event can be found on the SEC Network.

How to watch Tennessee Football vs UAB Blazers

• GameDay: Saturday, September 20th, 2025
• Game Time: 12:45 PM EDT
• Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
• Watch: SEC Network
• Stream: ESPN App
• ESPN Matchup Predictor: Vols 98.7% Chance To Win

Christian Kirby
