Get Up! It's Gameday: Tennessee Volunteers Football vs UAB Blazers
Rise and shine, Volunteer fans, the Tennessee Volunteers are set to play the UAB Blazers this afternoon.
The Tennessee Volunteers are scheduled to face the UAB Blazers this afternoon as the team looks to get back in the win column after a heartbreaking loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime. This will be the sixth all-time meeting between these two programs in a series Tennessee leads 5-0.
The last meeting between these two schools took place in 2019 in Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers defeated the Blazers by a score of 30-7 that afternoon. Tennessee will be looking to have a similar result this Saturday as they hope to improve to 3-1.
Kickoff for today's matchup is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Coverage for this event can be found on the SEC Network.
How to watch Tennessee Football vs UAB Blazers
• GameDay: Saturday, September 20th, 2025
• Game Time: 12:45 PM EDT
• Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
• Watch: SEC Network
• Stream: ESPN App
• ESPN Matchup Predictor: Vols 98.7% Chance To Win
