How to Watch: Tennessee Football's Josh Heupel's SEC Media Day Appearance

Breaking down how you can watch Josh Heupel, Arion Carter, Bryson Eason, and Miles Kitselman talk at SEC Media Days

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks after the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to be represented heavily at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, with Josh Heupel taking the stage. He will be joined by three Tennessee football leaders, as Miles Kitselman, Arion Carter, and Bryson Eason will also talk on the coverage.

There are plenty of topics that fans will want to see discussed that will be brought up during media days. Fans will have the chance to watch this event take place on Tuesday, so they get a live look/listen at what Heupel and his players have to say.

Her is how you can watch Josh Heupel take the stage for SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 15th, 2025

• Watch: SEC Network
• Time: 1:30 PM EST
• Streaming: ESPN App
• Where: Atlanta, Georgia

