How To Watch: Tennessee Football vs Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, and what is said to be one of the more popular games of the season, as they are set to play, and what is probably going to be the most crucial game in the season for both teams, as both teams hold hope of being able to make the college football playoffs.
There are multiple different factors that will play into this game as the Tennessee Volunteers are set to be the home team, which very well could be the main factor when it comes to this contest, as this game is beginning to feel a lot different, as if Tennessee is supposed to win this one.
Entering the season, many, including myself, felt that this game was all but Georgia's to win, but now we enter this game as a complete toss-up.
Fans will be able to have the chance to watch this game live as this game will be televised, as you can assume, as there are multiple key viewing details that are mentioned in this article.
Take a look.
How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs
• Gameday: Saturday, September 13th, 2025
• Watch: ABC
• Stream: ESPN App
• Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT
• Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Stadium: Neyland Stadium
