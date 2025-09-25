Volunteer Country

Injury Status of Tennessee Football Freshman OL

David Sanders Jr. has a slight update with the recent injury update.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during Tennessee football practice, at University of Tennessee, Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during Tennessee football practice, at University of Tennessee, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
David Sanders Jr. was the No. 1 rated offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle. The former five-star recruit ultimately chose to take his talents to Tennessee.

The Vols slowly baptized the early enrollee by controlling the progress of potentially becoming a starter.

Coming out of Fall camp it was believed that the talented freshman would anchor the right tackle position, as Lance Heard would solidify the left tackle position.

Sanders Jr. is projected to eventually be the left tackle but in year one, the plan was to slowly work the true freshman into the lineup.

By the time the start of the season made its way here, Sanders Jr. would eventually be ruled out of the first game. Many fans never put a second thought into the situation. Three games later and this projected starter has still yet to grace the playing field.

There has been an optimistic update.

Recent reports are now referring to Sanders Jr. as 'day-to-day' instead of simply being ruled out.

Could the North Carolina native be making enough progress to eventually make his debut?

At this point it's worth wondering if the Vols will be looking to redshirt the skilled lineman.

I don't think you will see Tennessee push the issue as if the health is at the proper level, then fans could see a slight push, however, we could see the redshirt, which would allow Sanders Jr. to play in four games.

Another positive angle is that post-season play does not count against a redshirt either.

Glen Elarbee and Kevin Pendleton will handle the situation accordingly.

Published
