Volunteer Country

INJURY UPDATE: Multiple Tennessee Football Players Mentioned in Latest Update

Jermod McCoy, David Sanders Jr., Jaxson Moi, and Daevin Hobbs listed in recent injury update.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Today, Fox Sports Knoxville shared that Pete Nakos of On3 had provided an update for several Tennessee football players heading into this weekend's game against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.

David Sanders Jr.

The five-star freshman has yet to see any action this year, and as of today, that will not change. The updated report mentions that Sanders Jr. is still listed day-by-day. It has remained unclear what the injury and full extent actually is, but many are anticipating seeing the former No. 1 offensive lineman from the 2025 cycle.

Jaxson Moi

Moi played just a handful of snaps in the season opener against Syracuse before being sidelined. As of today, Moi is expected to be available this Saturday in Starkville. If Moi truly is ready to play, that will give the defensive line a bit more depth for the first SEC road test of the season.

Daevin Hobbs and Jermod McCoy

The pair of defenders are eyeballing a return for the same week, and fan are to be excited. Following this weekend's road test for the Vols, Tennessee will get a well needed bye week before heading into a SEC heavy slate.

Hobbs and McCoy have their sights set on returning for a home game against Arkansas that will proceed the bye week.

Hobbs will be another value to the defensive line and the front seven all together.

McCoy is one that fans have been awaiting patiently for and will be delighted to see back in the lineup.

