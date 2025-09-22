Jeremiah Telander Speaks With Tennessee Media Prior to Tennessee Football vs Mississippi State
There were multiple different players that the Tennessee Volunteers have seen a lot of success out of. This includes Jeremiah Telander, who is one of the captains of the defense. Telander caught up with the media on Monday ahead of their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Here is what he had to say.
Telander on the Point of Attack
"Yeah just making our play at the point of attack. You only get so many opportunities, so when that play comes, no flinching, go make that play that we've been working all summer for."
Telander on the Defense and Offense Feeding Off Each Other
"The offense and defense work off each other. Seeing them boys have success just makes us want to have their back even more, and Joey coming off the sideline giving everybody high fives and getting the defense fired up, it's honestly so much fun."
Telander on Communicating With His Teammates
"That's the biggest thing, communication breeds confidence, and when you are on the field, an you are looking to your brother and making sure you're both on the same page. You can't be wrong, if all 11 are wrong, then you're right, so that's the motto that we live by, and make sure that everyone's on the same page."
