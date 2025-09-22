Volunteer Country

Jeremiah Telander Speaks With Tennessee Media Prior to Tennessee Football vs Mississippi State

Jeremiah Telander speaks with the Tennessee Volunteers media ahead of their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Caleb Sisk

University of Tennessee LB Jeremiah Telander (22) speaks to the press on media day at the campus in Knoxville, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
University of Tennessee LB Jeremiah Telander (22) speaks to the press on media day at the campus in Knoxville, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. / Hannah Mattix/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
There were multiple different players that the Tennessee Volunteers have seen a lot of success out of. This includes Jeremiah Telander, who is one of the captains of the defense. Telander caught up with the media on Monday ahead of their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Here is what he had to say.

Telander on the Point of Attack

"Yeah just making our play at the point of attack. You only get so many opportunities, so when that play comes, no flinching, go make that play that we've been working all summer for."

Telander on the Defense and Offense Feeding Off Each Other

"The offense and defense work off each other. Seeing them boys have success just makes us want to have their back even more, and Joey coming off the sideline giving everybody high fives and getting the defense fired up, it's honestly so much fun."

Telander on Communicating With His Teammates

"That's the biggest thing, communication breeds confidence, and when you are on the field, an you are looking to your brother and making sure you're both on the same page. You can't be wrong, if all 11 are wrong, then you're right, so that's the motto that we live by, and make sure that everyone's on the same page."

Listen to the remainder of what Telander had to say by clicking HERE.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

