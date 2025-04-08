Josh Heupel Assesses Tennessee's QB Room
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel met with the media after Monday's scrimmage. He discussed how he views his quarterback room after ten spring practices.
The quarterback position hasn't been an area for concern at Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel. His offense attracts top quarterback prospects and he's now sent two signal callers to the NFL ranks. Heupel may now have his most talented quarterback room since arriving at Tennessee, but spring practice is all about development for the group.
Heupel met with the media after Tennessee's second spring scrimmage on Monday. He hit a couple of notes throughout his presser regarding early standouts and overall position group developments. Heupel kept his praise brief for the quarterback room but conceded its been a productive spring for several at the position.
"A couple plays down the field that I really liked. We got us a four-minute situation. There are some things that we can clean up in the operation of that," Heupel explained. "That’s the first time that they’ve had that season, this spring. And all in all there’s some real positive, but there are some things that we got to clean up, and that’s all guys that are in the room."
Redshirt sophomore Nico Iamaleava is the unquestioned starter entering the season. Iamaleava is a first-round draft prospect after throwing for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions, adding 358 rushing yards and three touchdowns with his legs. He led the Volunteers to a 10-3 record and the first College Football Playoff berth in program history. Many at the college and professional levels hope Iamaleava continues developing this spring.
Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger has been making a name for himself this spring. The lowest-rated quarterback in the Heupel era has looked anything but this spring. Merklinger is confident in his release and delivery and has improved his mental understanding of the game. He's run away with the No. 2 quarterback spot and figures to be a legitimate player in the long term to start at Tennessee.
True freshman George MacIntyre is the last name to hit on. The Nashville native was one of the most highly-regarded prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle and chose Tennessee over Alabama and LSU. MacIntyre came into the program measuring 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds. He's dealt with some growing pains since arriving at college, but has flashed immense talent in the spring and continues adding weight to his frame.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement