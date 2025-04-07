Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel Shares Honest WR Depth Statement
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to make a statement this season at the WR position
There have been many departures through the transfer portal since last season including many players at the wide receiver position. The Vols also lost many players to the NFL at the wide receiver position.
While there are four new faces this off-season, the lack of depth has started to raise red flags for many Tennessee fans. Josh Heupel spoke to the media about this on Monday.
“Yeah, you want to come try out here? … Listen, you know, ultimately it’s always about the guys in the room. A year ago, we had some guys that departed through the transfer portal. Hard to keep everybody happy at that position. I love the group that we’ve got. As a staff, you always evaluate where you’re at on the back end of spring ball, and we’ll certainly do that, but I do really like the guys that we’ve got in there – how they work, how they compete, how they try and grow. That’s on the practice field. It’s outside of it. I like what they’ve done through the course of spring ball, too,” Heupel said.
The Tennessee Volunteers are extremely young at wide receiver, but is that a bad thing?
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement