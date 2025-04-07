Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel Shares Honest WR Depth Statement

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to make a statement this season at the WR position

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel high fives fans during the Vol Walk before a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
/ Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

There have been many departures through the transfer portal since last season including many players at the wide receiver position. The Vols also lost many players to the NFL at the wide receiver position.

While there are four new faces this off-season, the lack of depth has started to raise red flags for many Tennessee fans. Josh Heupel spoke to the media about this on Monday.

“Yeah, you want to come try out here? … Listen, you know, ultimately it’s always about the guys in the room. A year ago, we had some guys that departed through the transfer portal. Hard to keep everybody happy at that position. I love the group that we’ve got. As a staff, you always evaluate where you’re at on the back end of spring ball, and we’ll certainly do that, but I do really like the guys that we’ve got in there – how they work, how they compete, how they try and grow. That’s on the practice field. It’s outside of it. I like what they’ve done through the course of spring ball, too,” Heupel said.

The Tennessee Volunteers are extremely young at wide receiver, but is that a bad thing?

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

