Film Review: George MacIntyre's Senior Leap Fits Vols' Offensive Vision
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre put together an uber-impressive senior season before signing with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has bled orange his entire life. The Nashville native starred for the Eagles on the gridiron and hardwood, amassing various Power-4 offers in both basketball and football by the time he entered his junior year. The three-year starter entertained pitches from national powers like Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Michigan, but ultimately couldn't turn down the prospect of running through the Power T.
The Volunteers identified MacIntyre early in the 2025 recruiting cycle and quickly established that they wanted him as the face of their class. MacIntyre committed to Tennessee in front of a conglomerate of relatives, classmates, and teammates at a ceremony on January 22, 2024, almost a full year ahead of his signing date. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, upon his announcement, he was the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2025 class—MacIntyre finished the cycle as the No. 110 overall prospect.
MacIntyre's slight rankings stumble makes sense - he couldn't participate in the Elite 11 Finals this summer due to a finger injury and was coming off a disappointing season team-wise. That's not to mention that the recruiting world can quickly move past previously viewed "elite" prospects once they make their college decisions. While no one in Knoxville, Tennessee, is remotely concerned with his status on recruiting websites, it did prompt me to dive into his senior film to understand what he put on the field this season.
Tethered, Repeatable Mechanics
MacIntyre has never lacked mechanical refinement. Football has been in and around his life since he was a child, and coming from a family full of coaches has instilled a repetition-based progression in his foundation. His feet and eyes are more in sync than his sophomore and junior tapes. MacIntyre did an excellent job of "putting on the cape" for his team this season, but not always by making the hero plays. I felt on his senior tape that he threw the ball to the short and intermediate areas of the field with more anticipation and accuracy than he has at any point in his young career. That comes from knowing and trusting your coaching and fundamentals; he leaned into those this year.
Elite Situational Football Awareness
Brentwood went 2-10 during MacIntyre's junior season, which had to be very frustrating for everyone involved. MacIntyre came into this season determined to fix the issues on the scoreboard, and the Eagles' record reflected his results. They went 8-4 in one of the most challenging divisions in the country's southeastern region with a roster that remained essentially unchanged from the previous season. A large reason for their improvement was MacIntyre's ability to feel each moment was a large reason for their improvement. There are several examples of him making game-winning plays in big moments on his sophomore and junior tapes, just as on his senior film. However, he did a better job of feeling the moment in the first, second, and third quarters this season, assessing each moment both pre and post-snap and making the appropriate decision based on his instincts and intellect.
Physical Gifts Continue To Shine
The most exciting part of MacIntyre's evaluation has been and will continue to be his physical gifts. He possesses a legitimate 6-foot-6 frame and has added muscle throughout his high school career, though that will be the No. 1 priority as he begins his first semester at Tennessee. Those physical gifts continued to shine through his tape - you can see that he cuts the ball differently than most quarterbacks with his size. He continued to make plays out of structure with his legs, an area that will serve him better than most at the college level.
