Josh Heupel Left Out of Top 10 Head Coaches List, Why the Vols Head Coach Belongs
Why Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel belongs on the list of top 10 head coaches in college football.
College football season is inching closer and closer, which means media outlets are pushing out their final lists and rankings before the season gets rolling. One of the latest was a ranking of the top 10 head coaches in college football, released by PFF, and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was excluded from the list.
The list had its typical suspects on it. Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, Dabo Swinney, Dan Lanning, Marcus Freeman, Steve Sarkisian, Kalen DeBoer, James Franklin and Brian Kelly were ranked in that order 1-9. However, Curt Cignetti was pinned at number 10, but there is an argument that Heupel deserves to be on that list over him.
The Indiana Hoosiers are coming off a great season. They made the college football playoff for the first time in program history and lost just one regular season game last year in Cignetti's first season with the program. A tremendous coaching job and an impressive season.
Tennessee also made its first appearance in the college football playoff last season and lost just two regular-season games. It was the second time in four seasons that the Volunteers have won double-digit games in a season under Heupel. When you consider just how far Heupel has taken the Tennessee football program over those four years, it makes for a strong argument to put him on the list.
When Heupel took over at Tennessee, Jeremy Pruitt has just been fired for the program which was largely due to recruiting violations. As a result, Tennessee lost 28 scholarships over the next five years, a hurdle that Heupel had to deal with despite him not being connected to the violations. The Volunteers were also coming off a three-win season when Heupel took over.
Tennessee has since made a bowl game every single year that Heupel has been there and has an overall record of 37-15 under Heupel. Consistent growth has been shown under Heupel and has more than one season of proof with his respected program, and according to PFF, one season was all it took for Cignetti to make the list.
"Cignetti was a relatively unknown commodity entering the season but is now a top-10 head coach in college football due to his magical year in Bloomington," Max Chadwick wrote for PFF to explain why Cignetti made the list.
Heupel's success as a head coach can also be seen outside of the win column. The Volunteers ranked 69th in scoring defense in 2020. They have now had two consecutive seasons of being ranked inside the top 20 and last season they ranked seventh. The last time Tennessee ranked inside the top 25 for scoring defense prior to 2023 was back in 2015. The Vols have also had a top 20 scoring offense three of the four seasons Heupel has been there.
This isn't to say that Cignetti isn't a great coach or doesn't deserve to be considered as a top coach in the sport, but it's time that people start giving Heupel the flowers that he deserves.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision