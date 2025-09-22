Josh Heupel Shares Statement on Jaxson Moi's Health
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, as they are one of the trap games on the Tennessee schedule, as the Vols are expected to win, but the Bulldogs are improving every week under head football coach Jeff Lebby. Lebby is one of the more intriguing coaches, but the Vols will look to neutralize any offense success they look to have.
The Vols have been banged up, but Tennessee is hopeful that they can return some players for their game against the Bulldogs on Saturday. One of the main players that they are looking to return soon is Jaxson Moi. This was a question for the Tennessee head coach during his media availability. Josh Heupel shared his comments on it by providing an update, but didn't give too much insight, as the initial injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.
"Jaxson’s continued to get better. Wednesday will be the official first, whatever, injury report of the week and you can stay tuned from there.”
The game is set to kickoff at 4:15 PM EDT on Saturday before they see their first bye week. This will be a huge test before a crucial break that will be huge for any type of injury healing.
