Live Updates: Tennessee Football vs UAB
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the UAB Blazers in their third of four non-conference games this season, as this game will be yet another game that the Vols will play from inside the comfort of their home stadium. Fans will hope for a better outcome in this game compared to the last one, as the last game that they played was against the Georgia Bulldogs, and the game went to overtime, which the Georgia Bulldogs won.
Tennessee enters this game as the overwhelming favorite, but anything can happen in the game of football. This is exactly why we encourage you to stay up to date with all of the live news, as we have live coverage coming to you during and before the game.
Editor's Note: Make sure that you refresh the article in order to see the updates appear in a proper manner. Updates for the game will begin when the ball kicks off, which is set for a little after 12:45, so please note that the kickoff won't begin right at 12:45, but will begin a few minutes after.
First Quarter: Has yet to begin. Kickoff is set for 12:45 PM EDT, but will happen minutes after.
