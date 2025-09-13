Volunteer Country

Live Updates: Tennessee vs Georgia Score

Stay updated with the week three matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel yells on the field during a college football game between Tennessee and ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 6, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers will get their conference schedule kicked off on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs. Both teams are undefeated and both teams are ranked inside of the top 15, according to the AP poll.

The Volunteers are hoping to end an eight game losing streak against Georgia. Josh Heupel has also never scored more than 17 points against Kirby Smart, despite how powerful his offenses have been in Knoxville. Quarterback Joey Aguilar will be looking to change that narrative.

*This article will be updated leading up to kickoff and during the football game with play-by-play coverage.*

Live Updates: Tennessee vs Georgia Score:

First Quarter:

How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs

• Gameday: Saturday, September 13th, 2025
• Watch: ABC
• Stream: ESPN App
• Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT
• Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Stadium: Neyland Stadium

