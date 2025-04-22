Tennessee Transfer DL Target Commits To Texas
Syracuse Orange transfer defensive lineman Maraad Watson initially considered the Tennessee Volunteers. However, he committed to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday.
The Tennessee Volunteers are going to be players in the spring portal window. They lost star quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal and already hoped to add more bodies at several key positions prior to that saga. Now, the Vols need quality talent more than ever, and they've been linked to various names throughout the past week.
Syracuse transfer defensive lineman Maraad Watson is one of the most coveted prospects that landed in the transfer portal during this specific window. Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas were his four primary suitors when he initially entered the portal, but on Tuesday, he announced he would be transferring to join the Longhorns. He didn't waste much time deciding and didn't visit Knoxville, Tennessee, before making the announcement.
The Vols are likely to add another defensive lineman and another wide receiver during the spring portal window. They already landed UCLA transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar, who left the Bruins after Iamaleava announced his transfer decision.
Watson played in 13 games during his true freshman season for Syracuse. He logged 31 tackles, two for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining after joining the Longhorns.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava