Volunteer Country

Tennessee Transfer DL Target Commits To Texas

Syracuse Orange transfer defensive lineman Maraad Watson initially considered the Tennessee Volunteers. However, he committed to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday.

Evan Crowell

Oct 5, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; General view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; General view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

Syracuse Orange transfer defensive lineman Maraad Watson initially considered the Tennessee Volunteers. However, he committed to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Volunteers are going to be players in the spring portal window. They lost star quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal and already hoped to add more bodies at several key positions prior to that saga. Now, the Vols need quality talent more than ever, and they've been linked to various names throughout the past week.

Syracuse transfer defensive lineman Maraad Watson is one of the most coveted prospects that landed in the transfer portal during this specific window. Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas were his four primary suitors when he initially entered the portal, but on Tuesday, he announced he would be transferring to join the Longhorns. He didn't waste much time deciding and didn't visit Knoxville, Tennessee, before making the announcement.

The Vols are likely to add another defensive lineman and another wide receiver during the spring portal window. They already landed UCLA transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar, who left the Bruins after Iamaleava announced his transfer decision.

Watson played in 13 games during his true freshman season for Syracuse. He logged 31 tackles, two for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining after joining the Longhorns.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Evan Crowell
EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is currently pursuing a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and has various media experiences throughout his young career. He's been committed to marrying the fan's perspective of the game of football to the technical intricacies installed in each game by coaches and players. Crowell has been working at Fan Nation since 2020 and has covered high-profile college football games, recruiting events, and more during that five-year tenure. While he never played football, he's worked relentlessly to continue improving his understanding of the game while still covering the unique stories of each individual he covers.

Home/Football