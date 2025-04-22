Tennessee Football DB Transfer Christian Charles Schedules Two Transfer Portal Visits
Tennessee Volunteers football defensive back transfer Christian Charles is now set to visit two schools after announcing his decision to transfer away from Knoxville, Tennessee, earlier in the Spring transfer portal window.
Tennessee has lost two safeties already to the transfer portal in the Spring football transfer portal window. Long-time Tennessee Vol safety Christian Charles was one of the losses so far.
Charles has started to receive plenty of attention in the portal and has since scheduled two upcoming visits. His agent, Oscar Monnier told ON3's Pete Nakos that the Vols defensive back transfer is set to visit two ACC schools. Those schools are Miami and Virginia.
In his time at Tennessee, Charles was a big player on special teams and a key rotational piece in the defensive back room. He was expected to play a huge part in the Tennessee defensive back room this season. The Vols luckily have a strong depth at defensive back.
