Omarr Norman-Lott Set to Visit Many NFL Teams Ahead of NFL Draft

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (55) celebrates after a play during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is set to visit many teams ahead of the NFL Draft in two weeks

The Tennessee Volunteers have many prospects and former standouts in the NFL Draft this go-around with plenty of their former stars rising on the draft boards.

One of the players who has started to rise up Draft boards includes Omarr Norman Lott. Lott played defensive tackle for the Vols after transferring into Tennessee. He was the co-tackle to Omari Thomas, who spent plenty of time as a Tennessee starter. His violent ways up front landed him many visits with NFL teams ahead of the NFL draft, as the talented prospect is continuing to impress scouts.

The Browns and Bengals have both been premier landing spots for the defensive tackle in many mock drafts, however, a key team to watch could be the Tennessee Titans who has been needing some firepower down the middle on the offensive line. There are many great fits, however, the good thing about Lott is that he can fit in nearly any defense known.

You can watch Lott and the rest of the Vols learn their new destinations as the draft begins on April 24th and goes through the 26th.

