Philadelphia Eagles Draft Tennessee's James Pearce in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles select Tennessee EDGE James Pearce in latest NFL mock draft.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee’s Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebraes Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott’s (55) sack during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (A nice clean celebration shot.)
Tennessee's Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebraes Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott's (55) sack during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. had an impressive outing at the NFL Combine last week. He ran a 4.47 in the 40, posted a 31" vertical and broad jumped 10' 3". Heading into last week, Pearce Jr. was viewed as a last first round pick and it appeared as if he helped his stock after his combine performance.

ESPN's Jordan Reid released his latest NFL mock draft following the combine and he had Pearce going 32nd overall to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is what Reid had to say about Pearce and the draft pick:

"Pending free agents Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are due to cash in, via extensions or on the open market," Reid wrote. "If the Eagles can't bring back Sweat, Pearce would be a great replacement and addition to an already deep and tenacious defensive front. His 19.0% pressure rate was the second best in the FBS, resulting in 7.5 sacks. The Eagles can let the board fall to them and take the best player available, which ends up being Pearce here."

One NFL GM that Vols on SI spoke with was impressed with Pearce's combine performance.

"I think his workout yesterday and his interviews did him really well. What a terrific young man personally, and an athlete no doubt. I think for teams picking at the bottom of the first round, he certainly has a chance of going, he's got room to grow and WOW the character to do it," said one NFL GM who spoke to Vols on SI exclusively.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

