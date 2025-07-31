Volunteer Country

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game - Hendon Hooker Looking to Take Over Lions' QB2 Job

Former Tennessee Vol Hendon Hooker is looking to take over the Detroit Lions' QB2 job.

Jonathan Williams

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2), left, and quarterback Kyle Allen (8) practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2), left, and quarterback Kyle Allen (8) practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, July 24, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Football fans will finally get what they have been asking for on Thursday night as a football game will be played. It may just be an NFL preseason game, but there is still some big storylines to follow heading into this matchup. One specifically is the Detroit Lions' backup quarterback job.

Former Tennessee Volunteer Hendon Hooker has been battling with Kyle Allen this offseason for the backup job. The Lions made the decision to bring Allen onto the roster this offseason and Hooker was the understudy to Jared Goff in 2024.

With Goff already having the starting role more than locked down, this will be a big game for Allen and Hooker. The preseason games will be the deciding factor in who gets to go in for Goff if they ever have to this season. However, Hooker told ESPN that he feels like his camp has been "avergae" so far, but he is more concerned about the matchup on Thursday night.

"I'm just going to control what I can control and play ball," Hooker said. "As long as I do my job and take care of the ball and win games that's all that matters."

A decision on who the Lions' backup is will likely not be decided after one game, but quarterback who has the better performance on Thursday will indeed have an edge the rest of the way.

