Randall Cobb Says Tennessee Took Him for Granted, Explains Why He Didn't Play for Vols

Former NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb explains why he did not play for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) prepares before the Packers host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January, 8, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Lions 4144 010823 Wag
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) prepares before the Packers host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January, 8, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
It's not often that elite high school football players in the state of Tennessee end up leaving the state for college football, but long-time NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb was one of them. The former Kentucky Wildcat recently spoke on why he ultimately did not play for the Volunteers in college.

Cobb grew up going to Tennessee football games, and he mentioned that his history with the program was taken for granted during his recruitment.

“My first job was working at Neyland Stadium as a 13 year old selling hot dogs,” said Cobb on That SEC Podcast. “So that was my first job. I grew up there. Obviously, I wanted to play there. I think that they took that for granted, like it was just a hometown kid, right? Of course he’s going to want to come here — which I did. But with the situation that it was, it was better suited for me, at that time in my life, to go to Kentucky.”

Cobb's father mentioned in an interview with ESPN back in 2010 that Tennessee didn't show much interest in his son until towards the end of his recruitment. By then, it was too late, and Cobb already had his heart set on playing for the Wildcats in college.

Ultimately, Cobb's decision ended up working out for him. He played for 13 years in the NFL and pieced together a successful career at both the collegiate and professional levels. Now, one can only imagine what could have been had he chosen the Volunteers.

