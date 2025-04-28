Volunteer Country

Report: Jake Merklinger Reaches New Deal with Tennessee Football

Reports from ON3's Pete Nakos have started to circulate that Tennessee and Jake Merklinger reached a new deal ahead of the QB competition this off-season

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) at the Vol Walk before the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) at the Vol Walk before the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are now past their Spring football camp, and are set for their summer and fall camps in the future.

A big headline for the Vols was losing Nico Iamalevava to the NCAA Transfer Portal, and he would later commit to the UCLA Bruins. Following that announcement, the Vols would go and add Joey Aguilar who joined them from UCLA after announcing his transfer portal decision just hours before committing to the Vols.

Aguilar is set to battle with two QBs, including Jake Merklinger, who recently made headlines. It was announced that Jake Merklinger received a new deal with the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2025 season. He is set to compete in an open QB competition against George MacIntyre and Aguilar.

