REPORT: Joe Milton III Had Strong Trade Market

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Evan Crowell

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) looks to pass the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III is on the move. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reports Milton is being traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a compensatory fifth-round pick. The New England Patriots are attaching a seventh-round pick with Milton.

The Patriots already have their franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, but gave Milton an opportunity in the regular-season finale. He made the most of it, going 22-of-29 passing for 241 yards. He threw a touchdown to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and added a rushing touchdown of his own in New England's 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. His performance drew eyes around the league, and on Thursday, the Cowboys decided to make a move for him.

Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz is now reporting several franchises had interest in the former Volunteers standout. The Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly inquired before the Patriots agreed to terms with the Cowboys.

An interesting note is that the Patriots had a better deal on the table but decided to comply with Milton's wants for his next destination. He will now back up Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott, a 31-year-old with four years remaining on his deal.

