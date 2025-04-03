REPORT: Joe Milton III Had Strong Trade Market
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III is on the move. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reports Milton is being traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a compensatory fifth-round pick. The New England Patriots are attaching a seventh-round pick with Milton.
The Patriots already have their franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, but gave Milton an opportunity in the regular-season finale. He made the most of it, going 22-of-29 passing for 241 yards. He threw a touchdown to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and added a rushing touchdown of his own in New England's 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. His performance drew eyes around the league, and on Thursday, the Cowboys decided to make a move for him.
Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz is now reporting several franchises had interest in the former Volunteers standout. The Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly inquired before the Patriots agreed to terms with the Cowboys.
An interesting note is that the Patriots had a better deal on the table but decided to comply with Milton's wants for his next destination. He will now back up Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott, a 31-year-old with four years remaining on his deal.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement