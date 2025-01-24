Sam Pendleton Announces Commitment to Tennessee Volunteers
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Sam Pendleton has announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers are starting to make some moves in the transfer portal and they just landed a big name out of the mix. Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Sam Pendleton has announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
At the start of the 2024 season, Pendleton was Notre Dame’s starting left guard and played in the first seven games. However, by October, he lost his starting spot when Billy Schrauth returned from injury, resulting in a reshuffling that saw Rocco Splinder take over at left guard. Pendleton's role was set to shift to that of a backup interior lineman for 2025, leaving him without a starting position.
Tennessee has been actively exploring options in the transfer portal to bolster its left guard position this offseason. However, the Vols have been unsuccessful at landing a few of their targets. Northwestern guard Josh Thompson visited the Vols before committing to LSU, while USC guard Emmanuel Pregnon also considered Tennessee before deciding on Oregon.
Heading into the 2025 offseason, the left guard position for Tennessee remains uncertain. This opens the door for Pendleton to potentially become a key addition to Tennessee’s offensive line.
