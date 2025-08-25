Volunteer Country

Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Talks Importance to Utilize the TEs for Joey Aguilar

Tennessee Volunteers football coach Josh Heupel details the importance for the Vols to utilize the Tight Ends with Joey Aguilar being in his first game as a Vol.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have a new QB in town following Nico Iamaleava's transfer decision. The Vols will be giving the ball to signal calling veteran and UCLA Bruins tarnsfer Joey Aguilar, who spent last season at Appalachian State.

Josh Heupel took to the media to talk about how important it is for the Vols to utilize the tight ends to help Aguilar get warmed up to the system.

“Yeah, important for them to be in sync in the pass game. But as a tight end, you got multiple things that you got to do. They got to be elite at what we’re asking them to do in the run game, in the core, and then obviously in protection at times, as well. In this football game, all 11 being on the same page, doing their job at a really high level is important. You got to be efficient. First and second down, that’s part of creating big plays, too, and being able to convert on third down.”

