Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football AD Danny White Calls For "Immediate" Changes Entering the Stadium

Danny White talks through "not acceptable" conditions entering the Tennessee vs Georgia football game

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee athletic director Danny White before a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between the Lady Vols and Texas at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Tennessee athletic director Danny White before a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between the Lady Vols and Texas at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There were many things that didn't go as planned this weekend for the Tennessee Volunteers, including their loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. This game was a close one, as they were defeated in overtime by a very good Georgia team. They nearly had the victory, but missed a game winning field goal to cap off a grueling regulation.

There were some issues before the game, as fans experienced so me issues getting into the contest. This is something that was frustrating to many, including the athletic director for the Vols, Danny White. White commented on the situation, promising to make immediate ch

"VolNation, I owe so many of you an apology. The experience getting into Neyland yesterday was not acceptable. The expanded south concourse and gate 9 / Truly Plaza are intended to make ingress much better, and they will, but our plan was obviously not effective. It wasn’t for lack of effort, our staff and campus partners have been working hard on this all offseason. It is proven to be difficult to predict traffic flow with new gates given our tight footprint. That’s not an excuse, we missed the mark. That’s on me. I want you all to know that we are immediately looking at adjustments to our plan. Just as importantly, we will communicate with y’all this week about your best path into the stadium depending on your seat location. Thank you to those that have made me aware of the situation on this platform. I did see it myself at Gate 20. It gutted me to see our loyal fans so frustrated. I’m very sorry. We will fix it," said White when making his X post.

Tennessee will look to do better in this aspect when they take on UAB to close out their home stretch before being on the road in the SEC.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football