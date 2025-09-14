Tennessee Football AD Danny White Calls For "Immediate" Changes Entering the Stadium
There were many things that didn't go as planned this weekend for the Tennessee Volunteers, including their loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. This game was a close one, as they were defeated in overtime by a very good Georgia team. They nearly had the victory, but missed a game winning field goal to cap off a grueling regulation.
There were some issues before the game, as fans experienced so me issues getting into the contest. This is something that was frustrating to many, including the athletic director for the Vols, Danny White. White commented on the situation, promising to make immediate ch
"VolNation, I owe so many of you an apology. The experience getting into Neyland yesterday was not acceptable. The expanded south concourse and gate 9 / Truly Plaza are intended to make ingress much better, and they will, but our plan was obviously not effective. It wasn’t for lack of effort, our staff and campus partners have been working hard on this all offseason. It is proven to be difficult to predict traffic flow with new gates given our tight footprint. That’s not an excuse, we missed the mark. That’s on me. I want you all to know that we are immediately looking at adjustments to our plan. Just as importantly, we will communicate with y’all this week about your best path into the stadium depending on your seat location. Thank you to those that have made me aware of the situation on this platform. I did see it myself at Gate 20. It gutted me to see our loyal fans so frustrated. I’m very sorry. We will fix it," said White when making his X post.
Tennessee will look to do better in this aspect when they take on UAB to close out their home stretch before being on the road in the SEC.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Trenton Lynch Talks Tennessee Football Following Game Day Visit
- 2027 LHP Cooper Burti Picks Tennessee Baseball
- Leadership of Lance Heard Helps Builds Tennessee Volunteers OL Chemistry
- Everything From Tennessee Football DB Andre Turrentine During His Media Availability
- Kentucky's Top 2028 Prospect Ashton Taylor Talks Tennessee Football Visit
- Everything From Tennessee Football RB Star Thomas During His Media Availability Tennessee
- Everything From Tennessee Football DL Dominic Bailey During His Media Availability
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Media Availability
- Tennessee Football Ticket Prices Skyrocketing Ahead of Matchup With Georgia Bulldogs
- 2028 QB Caine Woods Recaps Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Expected to Be Without Two Starting CBs vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Freshman Daune Morris Pushes for Rotation Spot in Tennessee Football Victory