Tennessee Football All-American Jermod McCoy Returns to Practice After ACL Injury
Tennessee football got its biggest boost of the preseason today, when All-America cornerback Jermod McCoy stepped onto the outdoor practice field as a full participant for the first time since tearing his ACL in January.
The projected 2026 NFL first-round pick had spent the first six practices working exclusively with athletic trainers inside the indoor facility, rehabbing from the injury during a winter training session. After undergoing surgery and months of grueling rehab, McCoy emerged on Aug. 8 wearing an orange practice jersey, not the red, non-contact jersey reserved for injured players, and without a brace on his surgically repaired knee.
McCoy’s presence immediately lifted the energy in Knoxville. While he limited his work to individual drills and technique work with fellow defensive backs during the media viewing window, the sight of him moving smoothly was a welcome sign for a Tennessee secondary that leans heavily on his playmaking ability.
When defensive backs transitioned to live passing drills against receivers, McCoy stayed behind, a reminder that while this was a major milestone, the road back to game action is not yet complete. The coaching staff has emphasized a cautious approach, ensuring McCoy clears every stage of his rehab before returning to live competition.
Still, his participation on the practice field, without a brace, cutting and moving with confidence, signals meaningful progress toward a full return. For a Tennessee team with championship aspirations in 2025, getting one of the nation’s premier cornerbacks back in uniform could be the difference between a good season and a great one.
McCoy’s next steps will involve gradually increasing his workload, advancing to seven-on-seven work, and eventually full-contact team drills. If his recovery continues at this pace, the Vols may see their defensive leader back in the lineup sooner than expected.
For now, Tennessee can take comfort in knowing that one of its most important pieces is back in pads, smiling, and moving in the right direction.
