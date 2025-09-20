Tennessee Football Celebrates In-State Standouts with Postgame Game Balls
Following Tennessee’s dominant win over UAB, Josh Heupel wasted no time recognizing the players who set the tone. He handed out game balls to three in-state defensive backs: redshirt senior Andre Turrentine, sophomore Boo Carter, and sophomore Kaleb Beasley, rewarding the impact each made in the victory.
The trio not only made plays that swung momentum but also represented Tennessee’s ability to recruit and develop in-state talent. Afterward, Heupel handed out game balls to each of them, highlighting their grit and impact.
The first game ball went to Andre Turrentine, the redshirt senior defensive back from Nashville’s Ensworth School. At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Turrentine has become one of the Vols’ secondary leaders. Against UAB, he showcased the savvy of a veteran, diagnosing plays and stepping up in key situations.
“First one, Andre Turrentine, where you at?” Heupel called out in the locker room, sparking cheers from his teammates.
It was a fitting recognition for a player who has embraced his role as both mentor and playmaker. For a defense that needed stability, Turrentine delivered, proving that experience is as valuable as athleticism when the game speeds up.
The second game ball went to Boo Carter, a sophomore defensive back from Chattanooga’s Bradley Central High School. Listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Carter has quickly made a name for himself as a high-energy, fearless defender who thrives in big moments.
Against UAB, Carter’s punch-out forced a pivotal turnover that completely flipped momentum. It wasn’t just the play itself but the relentless effort behind it that caught Heupel’s eye.
“Then we got Boo Carter, with the punch-out, where you at?” Heupel said as the locker room erupted.
Carter’s rise has been one of the bright spots in Tennessee’s defensive evolution. With his physicality and knack for creating turnovers, he looks like the next star in a long line of disruptive Vols defensive backs.
The third game ball was handed to Kaleb Beasley, another Tennessee native who starred at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. Now a sophomore defensive back for the Vols, Beasley carries a unique connection to UAB’s sideline. He played his high school ball under current Blazers head coach Trent Dilfer.
At 6 feet and 190 pounds, Beasley is still developing, but against UAB, he showed the toughness and discipline that Tennessee coaches love. Whether in coverage or run support, his presence was felt.
For Beasley, the recognition was more than just a highlight; it symbolized his progression from a highly touted local recruit to a contributor in one of the SEC’s most physical defenses.
In-State Pride
What made the moment even sweeter was the fact that all three honorees are products of Tennessee high schools. From Nashville to Chattanooga, the Vols have doubled down on keeping homegrown talent in orange and white. The UAB win was another example of how those recruiting efforts are paying off.
For Turrentine, it was leadership. For Carter, it was a game-changing turnover. For Beasley, it was proving that he belongs. Together, they embodied the culture Heupel has been building since he arrived in Knoxville, one centered on relentless effort, preparation, and pride in wearing the Power T.
As the Vols prepare for their next SEC challenge, the three defensive backs will carry more than just a game ball. They’ll carry the confidence that comes with being recognized as tone-setters for a defense hungry to prove itself week after week.
