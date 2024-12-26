Tennessee Football: Charlie Browder Enters The Transfer Portal
Tennessee tight end Charlie Browder enters the transfer portal on Thursday.
Tennessee had another transfer portal entry on December 26th. This time it came from the tight end position.
Tennessee had Miles Kitselman, Holden Staes, Ethan Davis, Cole Harrison, and Charlie Browder on the roster at the tight end position.
Browder officially announced he would be entering the transfer portal through an X post. Browder stated, “Thank you Tennessee for an incredible three years. You gave a kid from Kingsport (Tennessee) the chance to live out his dreams. I have officially entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.”
Tennessee will have Davis, Staes, Harrison, DaSaahn Brame, and Jack VanDorselaer with a possibility of returning Kitselman as well. Browder wouldn’t have seen much playing time likely for the Vols.
Tennessee will likely see more players hit the portal over time as they move forward with bringing talent in.
