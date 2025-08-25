Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel Talks Roster Turnover and Offseason Work

Tennessee Volunteers football coach Josh Heupel goes into detail about the veterans and the young guys of this football team.

July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks in the Main Media Room during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for one of the tougher non-conference games that they have had in recent years, as they kickoff their season against Syracuse inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They are battling through many different roster changes that was made in the off-season, as they have had a huge roster turnover from last season to now. This is something Josh Heupel discussed in his Monday press conference with the media.

“It doesn’t just happen on game week, it’s something that we’re intentional on when we get back in January and start our offseason every single year. You guys have heard me say young guys don’t have time to be young. That’s how they approach everything they’re doing every day. Our veterans are doing a great job leading those guys, and helping them grow as men and in the game as they embark on a college career, and handling everything that comes with it. It’s constant growth, and as far as building continuity or connection as a football team, those are things that we’re always diligent in. That happens when you’re inside of the building, in the weight room, on the practice field, but also carving out moments outside of the normal football action to develop relationships.”

