Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel Talks Roster Turnover and Offseason Work
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for one of the tougher non-conference games that they have had in recent years, as they kickoff their season against Syracuse inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
They are battling through many different roster changes that was made in the off-season, as they have had a huge roster turnover from last season to now. This is something Josh Heupel discussed in his Monday press conference with the media.
Josh Heupel Talks Roster Turnover and Offseason Work
“It doesn’t just happen on game week, it’s something that we’re intentional on when we get back in January and start our offseason every single year. You guys have heard me say young guys don’t have time to be young. That’s how they approach everything they’re doing every day. Our veterans are doing a great job leading those guys, and helping them grow as men and in the game as they embark on a college career, and handling everything that comes with it. It’s constant growth, and as far as building continuity or connection as a football team, those are things that we’re always diligent in. That happens when you’re inside of the building, in the weight room, on the practice field, but also carving out moments outside of the normal football action to develop relationships.”
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters