Tennessee Football Fans Against a Possible Switch Back to Adidas

Caleb Sisk

Sep 13, 2014; Norman, OK, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Justin Worley (14) before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Tennessee football has an expiring deal with Nike that is set to expire in 2026 ahead of the 2026 football season. This has led to the Vols looking for either an extension or a new company to produce their athletic gear.

Rumors and reports have started to circulate that the Vols could be on their way back to Adidas whom they were with before they made the change over to Nike. This has had many fans showing some concern on their social media accounts.

"Some of y’all have forgotten the mismatched, yellow, not Vols orange slop adidas put the Vols in and it shows. Never go back to that crap," one fan stated.

Another fan said, "The Nike uniforms are so much better than the slop adidas gave us."

One more fan said, "Nobody wants Tennessee to go back to adidas right?? Like we can all agree on that lmfao."

