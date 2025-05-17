Tennessee Football Fans Against a Possible Switch Back to Adidas
Nike or Adidas? The fans share their honest opinions
Tennessee football has an expiring deal with Nike that is set to expire in 2026 ahead of the 2026 football season. This has led to the Vols looking for either an extension or a new company to produce their athletic gear.
Rumors and reports have started to circulate that the Vols could be on their way back to Adidas whom they were with before they made the change over to Nike. This has had many fans showing some concern on their social media accounts.
"Some of y’all have forgotten the mismatched, yellow, not Vols orange slop adidas put the Vols in and it shows. Never go back to that crap," one fan stated.
Another fan said, "The Nike uniforms are so much better than the slop adidas gave us."
One more fan said, "Nobody wants Tennessee to go back to adidas right?? Like we can all agree on that lmfao."
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs Syracuse Listed as Major Game to Watch in Week One of College Football
- Tennessee vs Arkansas - Volunteers Hoping to Break Conference Series Streak
- Tennessee Vol Rickey Gibson Uses NIL Earnings to Donate to Former High School
- College Football Analyst Believes Tennessee Volunteers Won't Reach 10 Wins in 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium Listed as Top 3 Atmosphere in College Football
- Jonaz Walton Shuts Down Recruitment - Cancels Visit With Tennessee Volunteers
- College Baseball Coach Takes Shot at Tennessee's Transfer Portal Acquisitions
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Listed as Top-5 Transfer Portal Player
- In-State Star Brings Explosive Two-Way Skill Set to Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Set For Checker Neyland vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Latest NBA Mock Draft - Tennessee Vol Chaz Lanier Lands with Sacramento Kings
- Tennessee’s 2025 RB Trio Could Be Among SEC’s Best
- Tennessee Basketball Transfer Portal Target Duke Miles Commits to SEC Rival
- Tennessee Football 5-Star Recruiting Target De-Commits From USC Trojans