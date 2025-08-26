Tennessee Football Freshman OL Named to Watch List for Prestigious Award
The highest rated Tennessee football commit in the 2025 cycle, and one of the top recruits overall under Josh Heupel is catching national eyes.
The true freshman will more than likely be starting week 1, and with the anticipation, has made it on a treasured watch list.
Today, the Maxwell Football Club officially announced that David Sanders Jr. will be on the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list.
The former five-star commit has lived up to the rating so far as Sanders Jr. will more than likely anchor the right tackle position as he adjusts to college football.
There may be a move to left tackle at some point during the career of the true freshman, but that is uncertain for now.
Sanders Jr. will come into this season at 6-foot-6, 305-pounds and should adjust just fine. Glen Elarbee has bragged on the growth and development of the freshman.
Once everything begins to click, this could be the most impactful freshman in the entire country regardless of position.
