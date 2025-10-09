Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Game Day Timeline

The game day festivities that lead right up to kick-off.

Dale Dowden

Saturday's Game Day Timeline
Saturday's Game Day Timeline / Tennessee Football/X- @Vol_Football
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers football team 4-1 (1-1) is coming off of a well needed bye week as the Arkansas Razorbacks 2-3 (0-1) make their way into Knoxville.

The Vols will look to clean up the mental errors as they try to improve to 5-1 (2-1), while the Razorbacks may be looking for a new identity after the recent firing of head coach Sam Pittman. Bobby Petrino has taken over as the interim and will lead the charge inside Neyland Stadium.

If you're on campus well before the game, there a few things you can look into that come with a timeline as you embrace a full game day experience on Rocky Top.

Head on Over to the Humanities Plaza and visit Vol Village and enjoy inflatables, games, prizes, and giveaways.

The gates will open at a quarter to 2PM, but don't rush into the stadium as 10-minutes later, the Vol Walk is set to begin.

About 30-minutes beyond the conclusion of the Vol Walk, the Pride of the Southland Band will do their routine Band March.

Then you are kick-off bound.

Published
