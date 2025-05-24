Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown - Who Was The Best to Wear #98 for the Volunteers
John Henderson put the #98 on his shoulders and made this number even more popular following the 1998 championship season.
The Tennessee Volunteers are 98 days away from competition as kick-off to the 2025 football season quickly approaches. The Vols have plenty of hope, as they finished last season in the playoffs.
As part of the countdown, Vols On SI will be hosting a daily throwback to the best Vols football player to wear each number 99-0 to represent the days remaining until kick off.
The best player to ever wear the number 98 in a Vols uniform was John Henderson. Henderson was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame after having not only a great college career, but a great NFL career as well. Henderson finished his college career with many accolades, including All-American honors in back-to-back seasons.
In his time at Tennessee, Henderson finished with 162 total tackles, 18 TFLs, 20.5 sacks, seven PBUs, five fumble recoveries, and four forced fumbles. It is also worth noting that 127 of his tackles were solo tackles.
