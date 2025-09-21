Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football QB Joey Aguilar Continues Active FBS Streak

Joey Aguilar holds a 28 game FBS streak that continues to grow.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws the ball during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws the ball during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The starting quarterback of the Tennessee Volunteers, Joey Aguilar, has had quite the journey to get to where he is in this current time.

It truly is a story perseverance as Aguilar nearly took a different career path, as being a firefighter was the thoughts back then.

Football ultimately became the priority and Aguilar ended up in North Carolina attending Appalachian State.

There was a short two-year run at a smaller school, Diablo Valley College, before Aguilar made the move to App State for another two-year run.

At the conclusion of the second season with App State, Aguilar would transfer to UCLA before becoming an off-season talking point. The transfer was in December of 2024, and before every having the chance to play for the Bruins, Aguilar would join Nico Iamalaeva in what is widely known as the first College Football Trade.

Iamalaeva would depart from Tennessee heading west, and Aguilar decided to head east to Knoxville.

The Vols are 3-1 on the 2025 season so far, and Aguilar has played a huge role. Following the third win of the season, an intriguing stat line was dropped by ESPN Insights.

Aguilar has a career worth of 28 starts and every single one of them were impacted by at least 200-yards coming off of the arm as the Vols' QB1 holds FBS stat as 28 games in the longest active streak.

With this level of production, as long as the turnover number stays low, Aguilar will continue write his own story as the starting quarterback on Rocky Top.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Football