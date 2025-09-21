Tennessee Football QB Joey Aguilar Continues Active FBS Streak
The starting quarterback of the Tennessee Volunteers, Joey Aguilar, has had quite the journey to get to where he is in this current time.
It truly is a story perseverance as Aguilar nearly took a different career path, as being a firefighter was the thoughts back then.
Football ultimately became the priority and Aguilar ended up in North Carolina attending Appalachian State.
There was a short two-year run at a smaller school, Diablo Valley College, before Aguilar made the move to App State for another two-year run.
At the conclusion of the second season with App State, Aguilar would transfer to UCLA before becoming an off-season talking point. The transfer was in December of 2024, and before every having the chance to play for the Bruins, Aguilar would join Nico Iamalaeva in what is widely known as the first College Football Trade.
Iamalaeva would depart from Tennessee heading west, and Aguilar decided to head east to Knoxville.
The Vols are 3-1 on the 2025 season so far, and Aguilar has played a huge role. Following the third win of the season, an intriguing stat line was dropped by ESPN Insights.
Aguilar has a career worth of 28 starts and every single one of them were impacted by at least 200-yards coming off of the arm as the Vols' QB1 holds FBS stat as 28 games in the longest active streak.
With this level of production, as long as the turnover number stays low, Aguilar will continue write his own story as the starting quarterback on Rocky Top.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit