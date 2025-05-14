Tennessee Football Reloads with Elite WR Trio as Joey Aguilar Joins Quarterback Battle
Tennessee football's 2025 wide receiver recruiting class is set to make an impact in year one with Joey Aguilar.
As Josh Heupel continues to engineer one of college football’s most explosive offenses, the Tennessee Volunteers have assembled a dynamic group of pass-catchers to lead the next generation of the aerial attack.
The 2025 wide receiver class, headlined by Travis Smith Jr., Radarious Jackson, and Joakim Dodson, offers the perfect blend of size, speed, and versatility. Together, they form a formidable trio that will be counted on to fuel Tennessee’s vertical game in the coming years.
This influx of receiver talent arrives at a crucial moment for the Vols’ quarterback room. On May 12, Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar arrived in Knoxville, kicking off his push to win the starting job. He’ll battle against former four-star recruit Jake Merklinger and five-star quarterback George MacIntyre.
At 6-foot-4, Travis Smith Jr. is a downfield weapon who turned down Georgia and Alabama to join Heupel’s system. Memphis native Radarious Jackson, a four-star athlete, brings electric versatility and after-the-catch explosiveness. Chattanooga’s Joakim Dodson, a savvy route-runner, rounds out the group as a reliable target with championship experience.
Tennessee’s offense thrives on tempo and explosive plays, and this trio fits the mold perfectly. Whether it's Aguilar’s experience, Merklinger’s system knowledge, or MacIntyre’s elite pedigree, whoever wins the QB job will have premier weapons at their disposal.
With a reloaded wide receiver room and a heated quarterback competition underway, Tennessee is positioning itself to keep defenses on their heels for years to come.
