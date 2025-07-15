Tennessee Football's Josh Heupel Confirms Open Competition at QB
The SEC Media Days kicked off session 2 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The Volunteers were in attendance, including head coach Josh Heupel, Arion Carter, Bryson Eason, and Miles Kitselman.
One of the biggest storylines coming out of media days is that the Volunteers will have an open competition at quarterback. The battle will be between Joey Aguilar, Jake Merklinger, and George MacIntyre in August when the Vols are set to have Fall Camp. Here is what coach Huepel said about the competition.
“We will have a competition at the quarterback position. We have three guys inside that room. I am really proud of what they have done. Joey since he got here in May. Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre, and what those two guys have done since they have been on campus and I am really proud of the steps they have taken through the summer and developing a relationship and rapport with the guys around them,” said Heupel.
“Their ability to compete in a positive way with each other in the meeting room and on the field and their ability to have leadership traits and continue to grow in that. I am really excited about getting on the field with those guys. We are going to find a way to win with the guy that earns the starting spot as we go through training camp in August.”
Aguliar is the most experienced of all the quarterbacks with multiple years under his belt playing at App State for two seasons before transferring to UCLA. In those two seasons, Aguilar threw for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns. His best season was his true freshman campaign when he threw for 3,757 yards, 33 touchdowns, and finished with a passer rating of 151.6.
Elite defensive player Bryson Eason had this to say about Joey Aguliar at SEC Media Days.
“Just trying to step in and be a leader. Gaining guys' trust around the building. To show he's here for the team no matter what happens with whatever. And just be a good guy and be one of those dudes to just be there for the younger guys and help them along as they get through this college journey, start their college journey," said Eason.
Jake Merklinger was a third-string quarterback during his true freshman campaign a season ago. One of his highlights came during Tennessee’s season opener vs Chattanooga completing four consecutive passes in the fourth quarter for 31 yards. Merklinger was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and played for high school power Calvary Day in Georgia.
MacIntyre was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks out of the 2025 class, was a four-star prospect, and ranked as a top 10 player in Tennessee. Here is a deeper dive for 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on MacIntyre.
“High-upside quarterback prospect with a franchise-worthy frame, college-level arm and fluid pocket movements. On the skinnier side, but is over 6-foot-5 and is likely going to fill out some more once he’s done with basketball. Possesses a cleaner stroke and can drive the football 50-plus yards. Can also distribute quickly when needed. Shows plenty of touch on deep shots and will use trajectory to his advantage. Shouldn’t be viewed as a true dual-threat talent, but is elusive in the face of pressure and will get away from trouble. Has to get better with his timing and accuracy when looking to attack the short-to-intermediate parts of the field and will likely benefit greatly from having a supporting cast full of Power Four-caliber wide receivers."
It will be a big storyline in Fall Camp to see who separates themselves in the competition and who will be the starter come week 1 for the Vols.
