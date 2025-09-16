Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time Announced

What time will the Tennessee Vols and the Mississippi State Bulldogs kick-off?

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason (20) hugs family during the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 6, 2025.
/ Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs following their game this Saturday against the UAB Blazers. The Vols have a great shot at winning this game against the Balzers. in fact, they are entering thsi game as nearly 40 point favorites. They wiull then travel to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who they defeated last year without N ico Iamaleava being healthy and getting injured to end the first half of the football game.

This very well could be a game that the Vols are favored in, as that is the safe bet at this time, but the Mississippi State Bulldogs have already defeated a top team this season, when they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils.

This game finally has a kickoff time. The time is set for 4:15 PM EDT, meaning this game will start during the day, but carry over into the nighttime. This will be a unique time and something you won't see often, similar to their 12:45 PM EDT kickoff this Saturday.

The Vols will look to win their first SEC game of the season after barely losing the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in what would be heart breaking fashion to carry on the streak that they want to forget.

