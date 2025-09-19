Tennessee Football vs UAB Predictions
The Vols have yet another game inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, but the Vols will need to lock in here if they want to correct their mistakes. The Vols On SI staff shared their score predictions, offense predictions, defense predictions, and a bold take or two.
Here is what they had to say.
Josh Greer: Tennessee 52, UAB 10
"Tennessee returns to non-conference play on Saturday, hosting the UAB Blazers for the first time since 2019. The Volunteers hold a perfect 5–0 all-time record against UAB, with the series beginning in 1998. After a crushing loss last week, this matchup provides Tennessee with the perfect opportunity to reset. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks is navigating several key injuries, and this game offers a valuable chance to develop depth before SEC play intensifies. Expect to see plenty of younger contributors on the defensive line and in the secondary as the Vols try to prepare for the long haul."
Offense: "Quarterback Joey Aguilar should have little trouble finding rhythm early, taking advantage of UAB’s vulnerable secondary. The expectation is that Aguilar will deliver another efficient performance, setting the stage for younger signal-callers Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre to get snaps once the game is in hand. Tennessee’s balance between power in the trenches and explosiveness at the skill positions should overwhelm UAB quickly."
Defense: "On the other side, UAB quarterback Jalen Kitna has shown flashes of accuracy and poise, but turnovers and pressure have plagued him throughout the season. Tennessee’s defensive front, even while shorthanded, is in prime position to dictate the tempo. Generating pressure will be critical in forcing mistakes and keeping the Blazers from sustaining long drives."
Bold Prediction: "Star Thomas finds the end zone twice, and Joey Aguilar throws for over 300 yards and at least 3 touchdowns."
Dale Dowden: Tennessee 59, UAB 9
"Tennessee will get back to work after a thriller that resulted in an OT loss at home to Georgia. Execution will be an emphasis as always as the Vols will work out many wrinkles, along with getting some reps to depth guys if possible."
Offense: "The offense will have another chance to further work on timing, chemistry, and execution of plays to further build on the season. It will be interesting to see if there are any additions to the offense such as plays, packages, and formations that we've yet to see."
Defense: "This defense will come into this game with a bit of a sour taste in their mouth. There are a few plays the defense would really love to have back from last week, so I imagine some aggression will be seen on Saturday. I anticipate Tim Banks looking to completely shut the opposition down."
Bold Prediction: "Star Thomas goes over 150 yards and 3 touchdowns and The defense keeps UAB out of the endzone"
Shayne Pickering: Tennessee 55, UAB 6
"Tennessee faces another non-conference opponent this week, one that is in a downward spiral at the present moment. This is a game that the Volunteers should dominate for the entirety and be able to rotate young talent in as head coach Josh Heupel tries to quickly build up the depth of the team."
Offense: "The UAB defense has been the sixth worst among FBS programs to begin the year and that shouldn’t change this week as they face an explosive Tennessee offense. Everyone should look dominant this game on offense."
Defense: "The defensive performance last week was solid, but could not keep the Bulldogs out the end zone. A Tim Banks led unit should take that personally and lay their wrath upon UAB. Again, expect to see young players get extended playing time to bolster the depth of this team for the season."
Bold Prediction: "One of the freshman receivers catch a touchdown"
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 52, UAB 3
"This Tennessee Vols team just wrapped up a very tough contest that was viewed as a heart breaker, but there is no rrom for them to dwell on the past. This is a must win, and a must win in convincing fashion type of game."
Offense: "The Tennessee Vols will likely look to get all three running backs going in a unique way. I wouldn't be shocked if Peyton Lewis gets a bulk of carries along with DeSean Bishop, considering Star Thomas is the clear-cut No. 1 in my book. They will likely take some deep shots early. I anticipate a huge game from Braylon Staley in this one."
Defense: "I anticipate Tim Banks to dial up some heavy blitz packages, which the Vols will win at the point of contact. I believe this will be far too much to chew for this UAB offense, despite them having some solid pieces of talent on that side of the football."
Bold Prediction: "Tennessee scores on either a punt or kick return."
