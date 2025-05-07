Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football WR Bru McCoy Medically Retires from Football

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (5) after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (5) after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee Volunteers WR Bru McCoy was forced to medically retire on Tuesday night.

Former Tennessee Volunteers wideout and fan favorite Volunteer Bru McCoy announced on Tuesday that he would be medically retiring from football.

The decision comes less than two weeks after the NFL Draft, as McCoy was. not selected or signed by an NFL program.

McCoy suffered a serious ankle injury that could've ended his career before he got off the field, however McCoy would return less than a year later and finish the season with 472 yards and two touchdowns.

McCoy played three seasons with the Vols after transferring away from the USC Trojans for the second time. He was a three-year starter and will be a Tennessee legend to many Vol fans.

