Tennessee Titans Sign Former Vol Wide Receiver Following Treylon Burks Injury

The Tennessee Titans have signed former Volunteer Ramel Keyton after Treylon Burks injury.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) runs the ball during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) runs the ball during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. / Hannah Mattix/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans had some unfortunate news break during training camp as wide receiver Treylon Burks went down with a fractured collarbone. The injury is expected to keep Burks on the sideline for a significant amount of time and that led to the Titans signing a former Tennessee Volunteer.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Titans had signed former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ramel Keyton. He spent just one season with the Raiders and now it looks like Keyton will be spending the 2025 season in the same state he played college football.

Keyton recorded just one reception for seven yards last season for the Raiders, but he had a productive college career with the Volunteers.

In his last two seasons in Knoxville, Keyton posted 66 receptions for 1,204 yards and 11 touchdowns. Following his college career, he was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent and now he will look to make his mark in the NFL with the Titans alongside former number one overall pick Cam Ward.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism.

