Tennessee Unveils 2025 Smokey Grey ‘Volunteer Spirit’ Uniforms Honoring Davy Crockett
Tennessee Football is embracing tradition with a modern twist as it unveiled its 2025 “Volunteer Spirit” Smokey Grey alternate uniforms on Thursday morning via social media. Scheduled to debut on November 15th against New Mexico State, the new look honors one of the most legendary figures in Volunteer State history: Davy Crockett.
These aren't just alternate uniforms—they're a battlefield tribute.
The “Volunteer Spirit” uniform features The Davy Stripe, a bold design inspired by Crockett’s famous fringed hunting jacket. The shoulder stripes mimic the rugged style of a Tennessee frontiersman who made his final stand at the Alamo. It’s a historical homage wrapped in high-performance athletic wear.
Military-inspired stencil numbers give the jersey a tough, no-nonsense appearance, staying sharp and readable no matter the conditions. These numbers reinforce the team’s identity: disciplined, durable, and built to overcome.
The uniform’s two-tone grey color scheme evokes the steely resolve of military artillery. Designed to look forged in fire and ready for the gridiron, the grey base allows the vibrant orange accents to pop with power and precision.
Also making a return is the Star Vols logo, a fan-favorite insignia last seen during the program’s dominant run in the early 2000s. It appears on the uniform as a military-style shoulder patch and again on the front of the helmet, linking Tennessee’s storied past with its ambitious present.
While the Vols’ iconic orange-and-white remains sacred in Knoxville, the Smokey Grey alternates have carved out their own legacy in recent years. This year’s design, perhaps the most historically rooted yet, aims to rally both team and fans under the banner of Tennessee toughness, tradition, and transformation.
As Tennessee Football prepares for a high-stakes 2025 season, these new uniforms are more than a fashion statement—they’re a declaration of identity. They speak to a program that understands its history, honors its heroes, and isn’t afraid to make bold moves in the NIL era and beyond.
