Tennessee Vols Fall Camp Primer - Key Position Battles
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to start preseason camp in less than a week as they prepare for their matchup against Syracuse to kick off the season in Atlanta. We take a look at the key position battles.
The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of question marks about their roster as they enter preseason camp. There are several positions that will have intense battles during camp to see who will ultimately earn the starting nod in their season opener against Syracuse.
Quarterback
There’s no secret, the quarterback job in Knoxville, Tennessee, is up for grabs. Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre have the advantage of time, having been in the system. However, transfer Joey Aguillar has experience as an advantage. He’s the only quarterback on the roster that’s started a game in college. Though having arrived this summer, Aguillar will have quite an adaptation period to absorb the offensive system.
Offensive Tackle
It seems as we enter preseason camp, that veteran offensive tackle Lance Heard is returning to be one of the starting tackles, likely remaining on the left side. Which leaves the other tackle spot open and available for competition between five-star freshman David Sanders Jr and Bennett Warren. It seems as of today that Sanders will have a great opportunity to start week one of his freshman season.
Running Back
It’s quite likely that DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis split carries in this backfield for the entirety of the football season this fall. They are both supremely talented and they have shown flashes of brilliance during their time in Knoxville. Perhaps the more compelling battle is that third spot in the room between transfer Star Thomas and the true freshmen Justin Baker and Duane Morris.
