Tennessee Volunteers 2026 and 2027 SEC Schedule Released

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers' 2026 conference schedule has been released.

The SEC will be moving to a nine game conference schedule starting next year. The parameters of the schedule change include three permanent opponents for each team and the other six will be roated every single year. Thus meaning, each conference team will have played every conference team every two years. The three permanent opponents will also be reevaluated every four years.

On Monday, each team's permanent opponents were announced and Tennessee came away with Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Alabama. The biggest change to Tennessee' schedule is they will no longer play the Florida Gators or the Georgia Bulldogs on an annual basis.

With that said, here is what Tennessee's 2026 conference schedule looks like:

Tennessee Volunteers Football 2026 Schedule:

  • at Vanderbilt
  • Alabama
  • Kentucky
  • Auburn
  • LSU
  • Texas
  • at Arkansas
  • at South Carolina
  • at Texas A&M

Tennessee Volunteers Football 2027 Schedule:

  • Vanderbilt
  • at Alabama
  • at Kentucky
  • Florida
  • Ole Miss
  • Miss State
  • at Georgia
  • at Missouri
  • at Oklahoma

Tennessee is also set to play Georgia Tech, Furman and Kennesaw State next season. However, scheduling changes can also create some out of conference games to be canceled.

