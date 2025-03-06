Tennessee Volunteers Announce Date and Time for Orange and White Spring Game
The Tennessee Volunteers have announced a date and time for the orange and white spring game.
College football spring scrimmages have been a huge talking point as of late as some programs are electing to no longer play them. The Tennessee Volunteers however, will not be one of those teams. On Thursday, Tennessee announced the orange vs white game will be played on April 12 at 2 PM ET.
UTsports.com released a statement in regards to the game and the info needed for fans that plan on attending the event:
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. –Tennessee football will hold the Orange & White Game presented by Cherokee Resorts & Entertainment at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 12 in Neyland Stadium, which will be at a reduced capacity due to construction.
Construction continues on the stadium's south end, west side and suite areas as part of the historic Neyland Stadium renovation project.
Seating capacity will be at approximately 45,000. Tickets for the Orange & White Game go on sale on Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. a tAllVols.com.
General admission seats are $10. All proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating (see map below).
Tennessee also announced the game will not be televised on TV but that Vol Network will carry the action across all radio affiliates and via the Tennessee Athletics app and UTsports.com. Parking information for the event has not been released yet but will be released at a later date.
