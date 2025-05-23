Tennessee Volunteers Excluded from Top 10 Running Back Room Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers were excluded from PFF top 10 running back room rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers are often known for their wide-spread offense and for their explosive passing attack. Hendon Hooker and Josh Heupel brought attention to that back in 2022. However, what Tennessee's offense truly relies on the most is the run game.
Everything depends on the run game. If a team wants to load the box, they will throw the football. If a team wants to add extra defensive backs and play with a light box to stop the pass, they will run the football. Spreading everyone out wide hopes to open up the run game more, and Tennessee has done a good job of that over the years.
Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson have starred in Heupel's offense and this year they return to more reliable options: DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis. However, according to PFF, they're not one of the nation's best.
The network released a top 10 ranking of the best running back rooms in college football, and Tennessee was not on it. The loss of Sampson certainly hurts Tennessee, but Lewis and Bishop proved last season that they can also help carry the load. However, Lewis and Bishop are both sophomores, so there is plenty of time to prove just how good they are.
