Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Excluded from Top 10 Running Back Room Rankings

The Tennessee Volunteers were excluded from PFF top 10 running back room rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) disagrees with the spot of the ball during a SEC conference game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) disagrees with the spot of the ball during a SEC conference game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers were excluded from PFF top 10 running back room rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers are often known for their wide-spread offense and for their explosive passing attack. Hendon Hooker and Josh Heupel brought attention to that back in 2022. However, what Tennessee's offense truly relies on the most is the run game.

Everything depends on the run game. If a team wants to load the box, they will throw the football. If a team wants to add extra defensive backs and play with a light box to stop the pass, they will run the football. Spreading everyone out wide hopes to open up the run game more, and Tennessee has done a good job of that over the years.

Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson have starred in Heupel's offense and this year they return to more reliable options: DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis. However, according to PFF, they're not one of the nation's best.

The network released a top 10 ranking of the best running back rooms in college football, and Tennessee was not on it. The loss of Sampson certainly hurts Tennessee, but Lewis and Bishop proved last season that they can also help carry the load. However, Lewis and Bishop are both sophomores, so there is plenty of time to prove just how good they are.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football